Euro referees hailed as captain rule and semi-automatic offsides help

The scoreboard shows a VAR Goal Check, the goal by Xavi Simons of the Netherlands is disallowed during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D soccer match between Netherlands and France at Leipzig Stadium. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

Euro 2024 referees have been hailed by peers and pundits for a string of good displays - aided by a new rule saying only captains can speak to the officials and semi-automatic offside.

The fact players are complaining less to avoid a booking "gives the impression the performances have improved. But that's actually the case," Bundesliga referee Patrick Ittrich told MagentaTV on Saturday.

"There have been fundamentally solid, consistently stable performances so far."

The only big controversies have been whether Lois Openda deliberately handled in Belgium's opening defeat to Slovakia and a Netherlands goal being ruled out for offside in the 0-0 draw with France.

As well as semi-automated offsides, which have quickened up decisions and avoided controversy, a chip in the ball is being used for the first time to show movement. The chip was employed to demonstrate than Openda had touched the ball with his hand.

Many referees, pundits, and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman believed the Dutch goal should have stood when Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to be interfering with France keeper Mike Maignan. There were also complaints at how long the English officials took to complete the VAR check - nothing new to Premier League fans.

But one Dutchman felt the officials got it right.

Former international Mario Melchiot told the BBC: "I think normally when someone is stood in such a position, you think is he in the line of the ball? No. But the position he was in he could put the keeper off," he said. "If this goal was scored against us I would have said the same thing."

German referee Daniel Siebert gives Czech Republic's Lukas Provod a yellow card during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Georgia and Czech Republic at the Volksparkstadion Hamburg. Marcus Brandt/dpa

Italy's Gianluca Scamacca (R) reacts next to referee Slavko Vincic (C) during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group B soccer match between Spain and Italy at Arena auf Schalke. David Inderlied/dpa

Switzerland's Dan Ndoye (R) reacts next to referee Ivan Kruzliak during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A soccer match between Scotland and Switzerland at Cologne Stadium. Marius Becker/dpa