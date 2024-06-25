Euro Recap: Les Bleus frustrated by Poland

Les Bleus were held by Poland (1-1) after Robert Lewandowski's penalty cancelled out Kylian Mbappé's opener from the spot on his return to action for France. Following Austria's surprise 3-2 win over the Netherlands, Les Bleus now face tougher opposition in the round of 16

France dropped to second in Group D following a frustrating draw against Poland in their final group game at UEFA Euro 2024, after a retaken penalty from Robert Lewandowski chalked out an earlier penalty from Kylian Mbappé on his return to action for France.

Following the disappointment of a weak attacking display against the Netherlands, Didier Deschamps was keen to make the changes against a Poland side who were already eliminated from the tournament. In came Bradley Barcola and a return for captain Kylian Mbappé for Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram in Les Bleus' starting XI against Poland.

Whilst Les Bleus looked to press high and keep hold of the ball in the early stages it was Poland's Zielinski who would have the first attempt on target following some great hold-up play by Robert Lewandowski, the midfielder's effort from range saved comfortably by Mike Maignan.

Last time France faced Poland 🇫🇷❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/fdRS4mcNtz — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 25, 2024

The Poles then began to have a phase of positive play just before the 20-minute mark, as their press began to bother Didier Deschamps' men. A counter-attack would send France flying forward with a four-on-two opportunity - yet it ended in Ousmane Dembélé opting to shoot and being denied fabulously by Skorupski. The Poles would get the next big chance as Lewandowski revealed his attacking presence for the first time with a dangerous header which landed just wide of the post.

Les Bleus upped the intensity following a water break in the first half, Barcola and Mbappé would combine well in the box and the latter's poked strike towards goal would fly just past the right post. A slightly positive end to what was a poor half from Didier Deschamps' side...

Les Bleus immediately found some more open spaces on the left side to create some chances early in second period, Kylian Mbappé's curled effort was finely saved, before another effort of his just dribbled wide of the post. Yet the pendulum would swing in France's favour, after Ousmane Dembélé earned a penalty in Poland's box after some trickery outside it. None other than a masked France captain, Kylian Mbappé, would step up to the plate and convert confidently from the spot kick (56'). 48 goals by the age of 25, not bad...

It was a huge moment in the game which precipitated a triple change from Didier Deschamps, who brought on Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, and Edouardo Camavinga - as Les Bleus played with more freedom after having taken the lead. A return to a more familiar-looking 4-3-3 with 'Grizou' playing a free role certainly added some more balance to the side.

All eyes on him 🇫🇷🔍 pic.twitter.com/PfeIfQewbS — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) June 25, 2024

Lewandowski strikes back for Poland



Poland's Swiderski was brought down in the box to much uproar from the Poland faithful, and referee --- was sent to the screen : a penalty would be given for a foul made by Upamecano. Maignan thought he was the hero when he saved Lewandowski's effort down to his right side, yet the referee would force a retake after the keeper was adjudged to not have stayed on his line. Lewandowski stepped up a second time and would convert emphatically to level proceedings at the SIgnal Iduna Park.

The contest would light up all of a sudden as France tried to deal with the blow of taking a levelling goal. Antoine Griezmann would get close to scoring but Skorupski would come out and collect the ball confidently. Les Bleus tried to generate several chances before the end of a tight affair, but just as the sun's heat faded from the BVB Stadion, so did France's chances of qualifying for top spot. A 3-2 win for Austria against the Netherlands would condemn Les Bleus to a second spot in Group D and a tougher fixture in the round of 16 stage, which looks set to be played in Dusseldorf next week.

READ MORE:

>>Euro Recap: Italy Advance, Spain Perfect