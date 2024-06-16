Euro Preview: Group F

With Group F of Euro 2024 set to kick off on Tuesday, we look at which players among the four squads have connections to Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Turkey (Pot 2)

Turkey seem to be named as the perennial underdog upstarts, but failed to impress in their previous Euro 2020 campaign. This time around the crescent stars have topped their qualifying group ahead of Croatia and even won 3-2 over tournament hosts Germany in a friendly. Vincenzo Montella has chosen two Ligue 1 players to feature in his 23-man squad, Lille's exciting attacker Yusuf Yazici as well as Rennes ace Bertug Yildirim.

Georgia (Pot 4)

It could be a massive tournament for Metz frontman Georges Mikuatadze. Coming off the back of a stellar first campaign in Ligue 1 Uber Eats with FC Metz, the Franco-Georgian is now ready to shine on the international stage for his country. Mikautadze will be joined by Bordeaux midfielder Zuriko Davitashvili as the side led by captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia carry the hopes of their nation for the first time at a major international tournament.

Portugal (Pot 1)

The Iberian side are of course among the favourites at Euro 2024, but they are well-represented by Paris Saint-Germain's Portuguese contingent in Germany. The quartet from the French capital includes steady defender Danilo Periera, as well as a rejuvenated Nuno Mendes. Meanwhile, Ligue 1 team of the season star Vitinha has made the cut - as well as striker Gonçalo Ramos.

Czech Republic (Pot 3)

Despite a heavily-intertwined history between Ligue 1 and players from the Czech Republic, there will be no Ligue 1 representatives for The Lokomotiva. Ligue 1 has has previously seen Petr Cech, long a legendary figure with Chelsea, break into Europe’s top leagues with Stade Rennais. Vladímir Šmicer was integral to Racing Club de Lens winning the title 25 years ago, before helping Liverpool to Champions League glory. More recently, David Rozenhal was a key element of LOSC Lille winning the double in 2011, while Tomás Koubek was in goal for Stade Rennais in their most recent Coupe de France triumph.

>>Euro Recap: Embolo Scores vs. Hungary; Ruiz Shines for Spain