Euro host Germany warms up in 0-0 draw with Ukraine. England, Croatia ease to 3-0 prep wins

graham dunbar
  • England's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring with Harry Kane, right, during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    England's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring with Harry Kane, right, during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
  • England coach Gareth Southgate applauds the fans at the end of an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. England won 3-0. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
    England coach Gareth Southgate applauds the fans at the end of an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. England won 3-0. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
  • Germany's Maximilian Beier makes an attempt to score during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Germany's Maximilian Beier makes an attempt to score during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • Germany's Maximilian Beier reacts after missing a scoring chance during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Germany's Maximilian Beier reacts after missing a scoring chance during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • England's Eberechi Eze, right, tries to drive the ball past Bosnia and Herzegovina's Armin Gigovic during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
    England's Eberechi Eze, right, tries to drive the ball past Bosnia and Herzegovina's Armin Gigovic during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
  • Croatia's Lovro Majer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Croatia and North Macedonia at Rujevica stadium in Rijeka, Croatia, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Croatia's Lovro Majer celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the international friendly soccer match between Croatia and North Macedonia at Rujevica stadium in Rijeka, Croatia, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • Germany's team fans wait for the start of the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Germany's team fans wait for the start of the international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, stands in the stands next to Oleksii Makeiev, right, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, stands in the stands next to Oleksii Makeiev, right, Ukraine's ambassador to Germany, during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)
  • Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko, left, challenges for the ball with Germany's Jamal Musiala during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Ukraine's Mykola Shaparenko, left, challenges for the ball with Germany's Jamal Musiala during an international friendly soccer match between Germany and Ukraine at the Max Morlock stadium in Nuremberg, Germany, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
  • England's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    England's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
  • Croatia's Ante Budimir, left, is challenged by North Macedonia's Gjoko Zajkov during the international friendly soccer match between Croatia and North Macedonia at Rujevica stadium in Rijeka, Croatia, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
    Croatia's Ante Budimir, left, is challenged by North Macedonia's Gjoko Zajkov during the international friendly soccer match between Croatia and North Macedonia at Rujevica stadium in Rijeka, Croatia, Monday, June 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)
  • England's Cole Palmer scores during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
    England's Cole Palmer scores during an international friendly soccer match between England and Bosnia and Herzegovina at St. James Park in Newcastle, England, Monday, June 3, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
Host Germany and England kicked off the true buildup to the European Championship with their first warmup games on Monday, only after Real Madrid capped the club season by signing Kylian Mbappé.

About 90 minutes after France captain Mbappé finally confirmed he was joining the new Champions League winner, Germany put national team action on midsummer’s center stage in an enterprising 0-0 draw with Ukraine.

England got off to a slow start before a second half surge in a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina, including a national record-extending 63rd goal for Harry Kane, who went on as a substitute.

Croatia, another of the European powers, eased to a 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

All three Euro 2024 contenders were without their Madrid stars — Toni Kroos, Jude Bellingham and Luka Modrić — who are resting this week after their title win on Saturday against Borussia Dortmund.

It was a night for untested lineups to search for some rhythm in their play and debuts given to several emerging talents ahead of rosters being finalized on Friday.

Germany's 21-year-old forward Maximilian Beier almost scored with his first shot in international soccer, striking the underside of the bar in the 60th minute. It was one of 26 attempts on the Ukraine goal by coach Julian Nagelsmann's team.

The roster deadline is one week before Germany opens its home tournament against Scotland in Munich on June 14.

Scotland stepped up its preparations with a modest 2-0 win against Gibraltar, which extended its run of losses to 13 games.

Albania, which is in the same Euro 2024 group as Croatia, cruised past Liechtenstein 3-0.

