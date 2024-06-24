Euro giants prepared to accept cash plus Greenwood from Man United for their striker

Manchester United need a new striker this summer with the team needing a player who is a prolific scorer.

The demand for a new striker increased further when Anthony Martial left the club this summer following the expiry of his contract at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils scored 57 goals in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season, which is the joint-lowest in the top half of the league.

Teams like West Ham, Newcastle United and Aston Villa all scored more goals than United, which shows the need for a new attacker at the club.

Man United have been linked with several strikers this summer including Joshua Zirkzee, Benjamin Sesko, Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen.

The club have received a major boost in their pursuit of Napoli striker Osimhen as the Italian giants are prepared to accept Mason Greenwood plus cash in a deal for the Nigerian striker, according to La Repubblica via Spazio Napoli.

The Red Devils are looking to cash in on Greenwood after his impressive loan spell at Getafe in La Liga last season.

The attacker has no future at the club since his controversial off the field behaviour and the club chiefs are looking to permanently show him the exit door at Old Trafford this summer.

Greenwood is reportedly liked by Napoli Sporting Director Giovanni Manna, which may present Man United with an opportunity to include him in a player-plus-cash deal for Osimhen.

Osimhen can take Man United attack to the next level

Nigerian striker Osimhen has shown he is one of the best players in the world in his position but his astronomical release clause of €130m has made if difficult for potential suitors to sign him.

The inclusion of Greenwood in the deal may soften Napoli’s stance regarding Osimhen’s exit and make it possible for United to sign the striker.

If United can proceed to sign Osimhen, it would be a statement signing for the Reds and it would send a strong message to all the Premier League rivals.

