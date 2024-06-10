Euro giants have made £21m bid to sign two Man Utd stars, Red Devils want £34m – report

Galatasaray have made an offer of €25 million (£21.1m) to sign Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay this summer, according to Milliyet (page 16).

The Red Devils are likely to make multiple changes to the squad. A new right-back and a defensive midfielder could be among the priorities for the hierarchy.

Wan-Bissaka will enter the final year of his contract next month and he has been fancied to leave. McTominay’s deal also expires in June 2025, but there is an option to extend for another year.

It is now reported that Galatasaray have lodged a combined offer worth €25m to sign the Red Devils duo. United, on the other hand, are eyeing €40m (£34m) and they want €20m (£17m) for each player.

United unlikely to sell McTominay on the cheap

The Red Devils made the decision to extend Wan-Bissaka’s deal with an extension clause last season and there have been no talks over a possible renewal beyond next summer.

This suggests that the club are planning for the future without him. United have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old.

In comparison, McTominay has not been close to leaving the club despite the constant speculation in the media. We don’t believe he will be sold for a fee of around £17m.

United wanted £40m to consider the prospect of selling him last summer. They could hold a similar stance on the Scot as he is effectively contracted until June 2026.

McTominay is a homegrown player which makes him more valuable for the club. There is a higher possibility of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen heading for the exit door ahead of him.

