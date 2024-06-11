Euro giants have made £21m bid to sign two Man Utd stars, Red Devils want £34m

Galatasaray have offered €25 million (£21.1m) to sign Manchester United duo Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay this summer, according to Milliyet (page 16).

The Red Devils are likely to make multiple changes to the squad. A new right-back and a defensive midfielder could be among the priorities.

Wan-Bissaka will enter the final year of his contract next month and he has been tipped to leave. McTominay’s deal also expires in June 2025, but there is an option to extend for another year.

Galatasaray have reportedly lodged a combined offer worth €25m to sign the Red Devils duo. United are eyeing €40m (£34m) for both players.

United unlikely to sell McTominay on the cheap

The Red Devils extended Wan-Bissaka’s deal with an extension clause last season and there have been no talks over a possible renewal beyond next summer.

This suggests that the club are planning for the future without him. United have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old.

McTominay has not been close to leaving the club despite constant speculation in the media. He is unlikely to be sold for around £17m.

United wanted £40m to consider selling him last summer. They could hold a similar stance on the Scot as he is effectively contracted until June 2026.

McTominay is a homegrown player which makes him more valuable to the club. There is more chance of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen heading for the exit door ahead of him.

