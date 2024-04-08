Euro 2025 qualifying: Jess Fishlock to captain Wales in Kosovo

Uefa Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers: Kosovo v Wales Venue: Stadiumi Zahir Pajaziti Date: Tuesday, 9 April Kick-off: 13:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app & live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Jess Fishlock will captain Wales in their Euro 2025 qualifier in Kosovo as she becomes the first Welsh player to reach 150 caps.

Fishlock, 37, takes the armband from Sophie Ingle after she decided to stand down as Wales skipper.

Fishlock scored twice as Wales beat Croatia 4-0 in Wrexham on Friday in their first Euro qualification game.

Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson says no decision has been made as to who will succeed Ingle as permanent captain.

Ingle, 32, has played 136 times for Wales. She has captained Wales 83 times, but is stepping down after nine years in the role.

The Chelsea star has been appointed an OBE for her services to football since becoming Wales skipper and has also broken the appearance record for the Women's Super League, which she has won four times.

Ingle said she had been considering the decision for months and did not want to be "selfish" in continuing to be captain after such a long tenure.