Euro 2025 qualifiers: Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin added to Republic of Ireland squad

McLaughlin has been added to the squad for the double-header against France and England [Inpho]

The Republic of Ireland have added Erin McLaughlin to their squad for the Euro 2025 qualifiers against France and England.

The Peamount United midfielder joined up with Eileen Gleeson's panel at the FAI National Training Centre on Wednesday.

McLaughlin has won three caps for the national side.

Republic of Ireland play France away on Friday night before hosting England at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

Central defender Niamh Fahey had been ruled out of the squad for the double-header with a calf injury.

The Liverpool player has returned to her club for treatment.