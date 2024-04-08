Euro 2025 qualifiers: Katie McCabe says Republic of Ireland can 'beat anyone' ahead of England test

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe feels her side can be a match for anyone [Getty Images]

Katie McCabe insists the Republic of Ireland have the quality to produce a shock win over England in Tuesday's Euro 2025 Group A3 qualifier in Dublin.

The Irish come into the Aviva Stadium fixture on the back of a commendable 1-0 defeat by France in Metz on Friday.

England are the reigning European champions and sit second in the world rankings, but McCabe remains unfazed.

"We're realistic, but in terms of our belief, we always believe we can go and beat anyone on our day," she said.

"We've got the quality, we've got a world-class goalkeeper (Everton's Courtney Brosnan), how we set up, the art of defending at times, we've shown our quality in how we can attack in previous games throughout the Nations League."

McCabe, who will face some of her Arsenal team-mates including returning England captain Leah Williamson on Tuesday, added: "It's about finding the balance and for us against these big teams, these big nations.

"There are only a couple of key moments at this level as well, so we just need to make sure we're on it tomorrow and decisive in those moments."

While the Republic of Ireland were unable to salvage a point from the France game, England endured their own frustration on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sweden at Wembley.

Republic of Ireland boss Eileen Gleeson said there were "no surprises" as to how England set up against the Swedes, adding she expects Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses to dominate possession in Dublin in what will be the sides' first meeting in 37 years.

"We know England, over their Nations League campaign, are a team that dominates possession," said Gleeson.

"They're ranging between 60 and 70% against the opposition - Austria, Italy, Sweden, Scotland - so it was the same the other night.

"They're very aggressive, high lines and no surprises but obviously they still bring their quality."

When asked how big an impact a noisy home support could be on Tuesday, Gleeson said: "Huge. That level of support, the support for the girls we're hoping is going to be nice and loud.

"It's a real boost for us, when we're in Tallaght or the Aviva like with the Northern Ireland game. It makes a real difference."

The Republic of Ireland are without injured West Ham midfielder Jess Ziu, who has been replaced in the squad by Glashow City's Emily Whelan.

England have won all seven previous matches between the sides, the most recent of which was a friendly win in Dublin in March 1987.