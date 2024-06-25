EURO 2024's top scorer strikes again to make history 👀

EURO 2024’s top scorer struck again in Austria’s Group D finale with the Netherlands.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick’s side are set to progress to the last 16 as group leaders ahead of Tuesday’s opponents and second-placed France.

Donyell Malen turned the ball into his own net after just six minutes to take the number of own goals at this tournament to an eye-watering seven.

A DONYELL MALEN OWN GOAL GIVES AUSTRIA THE EARLY LEAD OVER THE NETHERLANDS!!! AUSTRIA ARE TOP OF THE GROUP AS IT STANDS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/kNEy8P284X — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2024

The Borussia Dortmund winger’s misfortune was also his country’s first own goal at a European Championship and the fastest in the tournament’s history.

Another quirky stat is that two thirds of the own goals scored in EUROs history have arrived since the previous edition three years ago, where 11 were scored.

67% – Two thirds (18/27) of all own goals scored in UEFA European Championship history have come in the last two editions – 11 in EURO 2020 and seven so far at #EURO2024. Blunder. pic.twitter.com/jnAuFLpDKs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2024

The OG really is king of the group stages.