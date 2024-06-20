Euro 2024 yellow cards and suspension rules

Governing bodies are finding more ways to punish players.

At the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, PGMOL encouraged referees to book players for even the most pedantic of delaying the restart crimes. The campaign started with yellow cards being dished out relentlessly for the most minor offences.

Such overzealous officiating drifted out of the division by the season's end, but that hasn't stopped UEFA from coming up with a new way to ensure their officials are card-happy at Euro 2024. Nations were warned before the tournament that players could be cautioned for merely approaching the referee, with only captains boasting the right to have decisions explained to them.

In fairness, UEFA's initiative is a smart one that focuses on protecting the ref in the middle and has generally been well-received. Still, it does increase the likelihood of bookings and suspensions being handed out this summer.

Here's everything you need to know about UEFA's suspension rules at Euro 2024.

Euro 2024 yellow and red card rules

The slate was wiped clean heading into Euro 2024, but players will receive a one-match ban should they pick up two yellow cards in separate matches before the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Accumulated yellow cards are reset after the quarters. Still, there's a chance that players are suspended for crucial knockout stage fixtures.

Players who pick up red cards will also be handed one-match bans, although suspensions can be upgraded by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body if they deem the dismissal to be worthy of a longer ban. Ryan Porteous, for example, was given a two-game ban after he was sent off in Scotland's opening game of the tournament against Germany for a nasty tackle on Ilkay Gundogan.

These rules also apply to team officials. Should any manager or members of their coaching staff pick up two bookings across the tournament, they'll receive a one-match ban. Another one-match ban will follow their fourth caution.

UEFA's Euro 2024 suspension rules attempt to reduce the likelihood of players missing the final.

With the yellow card slate being wiped clean after the quarter-finals, players can only be suspended for the Euro 2024 final if they pick up a red card in the semi-finals.

Players at risk of Euro 2024 suspension

The players in the tables below have each been yellow carded once at Euro 2024 and are at risk of receiving a one-match suspension.

Group D

Group F

