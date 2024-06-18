Euro 2024, a winning start for Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu enjoyed a winning start to Euro 2024, with Türkiye beating Georgia in the opening match of Group F.

The match, which was played in the pouring rain in Dortmund, finished 3-1 to Vincenzo Montella’s side. In an entertaining and hard-fought affair, the Turks took the lead through a fine goal from Muldur before Mikautadze bagged a first-half equaliser. After the break, Arda Guler found the net with a wonderful strike and Akturkoglu sealed the win in stoppage time.

Hakan Calhanoglu, the Türkiye captain, started and remained on the pitch for 92 minutes before being replaced by Salih Ozcan.

For the first time in history, the Turks have won their opening match at a major international tournament. Following their victory, Türkiye currently sit top of their group ahead of this evening’s clash between Portugal and Czechia.