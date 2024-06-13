Euro 2024: Win It – Liverpool Star Backing Team-mates

Northern Ireland international Conor Bradley has admitted that he will cheer for his Liverpool team-mates playing at Euro 2024 and is hoping someone from the group lifts the trophy.

The 20-year-old Liverpool right-back is a regular in the starting line-up of the Northern Ireland national team.

Ten players from the Liverpool squad are participating in the upcoming tournament, but Bradley is not among them as Northern Ireland have failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

The Reds star admitted that it is going to be hard for him to watch the tournament from his home and admitted that the entire Northern Ireland squad is disappointed after missing out on a major competition.

Bradley, who scored twice in the Northern Ireland victory over Andorra on Tuesday, stressed that he will support his Liverpool team-mates throughout the tournament and hopes that one of them could win the trophy.

“It’s not going to be an easy watch for me, to be honest”, Bradley was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“It’s not just me, I think the whole group is gutted we’re not going to a major tournament.

“But I’ll be cheering the [Liverpool] lads on and hopefully some of them can win it.”

The defender has already racked up 15 international caps for his country and is very highly rated at Anfield.