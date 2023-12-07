Euro 2024: When and where is it taking place and who are in England’s group?

Gareth Southgate can kickstart his Euro 2024 plans after the draw was made - Getty Images/Stuart Franklin

England’s draw for next year’s Euro 2024 finals could certainly have been harder, being drawn against Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia in Group C. Gareth Southgate’s men reached the finals two years ago and will be the top seeds in their group.

Scotland, who have qualified for a second successive European Championship, have a tougher group.

They go against Germany, Switzerland and Hungary in Group A. Scotland’s first game will be the opening game of the tournament against Germany, the hosts on June 14.

“You can look at it on paper but the games are not played on paper. One or two teams you are glad to avoid, certainly in those pot threes and pot fours, but all the teams we play are more than capable,” England manager Gareth Southgate said after the draw in Hamburg.

Southgate also said that he would like to give England players involve in late-season European finals a break before they meet up with their international team-mates, to help them psychologically. Read more from Mike McGrath here.

When is it?

Euro 2024 starts on June 14, with the group stage running until June 26. The knockouts run from June 29, with the final being played on July 14 in Berlin.

Where is it?

The tournament will be held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

How to watch on TV

As has been the case for some time now, in the United Kingdom the BBC and ITV/STV will share broadcast rights for the European Championship. Matches will be divided across both broadcasters with a shared final shown on both networks.

The BBC will show England’s first two European Championship matches against Serbia and Denmark after ITV banked on them reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving Gareth Southgate’s side and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany will be on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games between Switzerland and Hungary.

If Wales qualify from the play-offs, the BBC broadcast their Group D games against France and the Netherlands, with ITV showing the other against Austria.

What are England’s fixtures?

June 16 2023, vs Serbia, Gelsenkirchen

June 20 2023, vs Denmark, Frankfurt

June 25 vs Slovenia, Cologne

What are Scotland’s fixtures?

June 14 2023, vs Germany, Munich

June 19 2023, vs Switzerland, Cologne

June 23 2023, vs Hungary, Stuttgart

What are the groups?

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Playoff team 1, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Playoff team 2

Group F: Turkey, Playoff team 3, Portugal, Czech Republic

Playoff team 1 will be either: Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland

Playoff team 2 will be either: Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Iceland

Playoff team 3 will be either: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

Southgate planning extra break for players who make European finals

Gareth Southgate wants to give players involved in European finals a “psychological break” before meeting up with England and stepping up preparations for a triumph at a major tournament.

The England manager is braced for some of his squad to be delayed meeting up for Euro 2024 next summer as the Champions League final is on June 1, with the finals starting two weeks later. Southgate is planning on two friendlies on home soil, possibly away from Wembley, before heading to Germany.

Ahead of the last European Championship, in 2021, Chelsea and Manchester City players were involved in the Champions League final and met up later. Players could also be involved in the Europa League or Europa Conference finals at the end of the campaign.

“We had that in the Euros with Chelsea-Man City last time around, so again we’re used to dealing with that, you’d love to have all of the players for all of the prep camps, but that’s not our reality, we’ve dealt with that in the past,” said Southgate.

“So we know what it needs to look like, it’s important they get some sort of psychological break in between but, of course, the longer they play, the less you can give them is the reality.”

City are defending their Champions League title, while Arsenal have ambitions of going far in the tournament. Newcastle and Manchester United are not in the top two of their groups but, with one more round of matches left to play, could drop into the Europa League.

Southgate has taken his team on the road for friendly matches before tournaments before, with St James’ Park mentioned as a possible venue for one of the matches. At the draw in Hamburg over the weekend, they were drawn against Serbia on Jun 16, with Denmark and Slovenia their other opponents in Group C.

“We’ve got the dates of our games in,” said Southgate. “What we’ve got to do now is, now we know the draw, we can look at the opponents about those games again a bit more clear.”

How many countries will be at Euro 2024?

A total of 24 teams will compete at the tournament. Twenty teams qualified for the tournament, with Germany also getting an automatic place as hosts. The final three places will be decided via the play-offs.

What is the draw for the play-offs?

Three teams qualify via the play-offs, one from each ‘path’ after two single-leg ties. Wales will need to navigate their way past Finland and then either Poland or Estonia to reach next summer’s Euros.

Path A

Poland vs Estonia

Wales vs Finland

Path B

Israel vs Iceland

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

Path C

Georgia vs Luxembourg

Greece vs Kazakhstan

When are the play-off fixtures?

Path A

March 21: Wales vs Finland and Poland vs Estonia

March 26: Wales or Finland vs Poland or Estonia - winner qualifies for Euro 2024

Path B

March 21: Israel vs Iceland and Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Ukraine

March 26: Israel or Iceland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina or Ukraine - winner qualifies for Euro 2024

Path C

March 21: Georgia vs Luxembourg and Greece vs Kazakhstan

March 26: Georgia or Luxembourg vs Greece or Kazakhstan - winner qualifies for Euro 2024

What is the tournament format?

The top two teams from each group of four will qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-place teams. The tournament will then follow a one-leg knock-out format until the champion is crowned in the final.

How do I buy tickets?

Fans can apply for tickets for any team in the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

England, France 7/2

Germany 6/1

Spain 7/1

Portugal 8/1

Belgium 14/1

Italy, Netherlands 16/1

Denmark 33/1

Croatia 50/1

Scotland 80/1

Have some early predictions for the summer’s big event? Take a look at these Euro 2024 betting offers and free bets.