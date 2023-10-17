Euro 2024: When and where is it being held, plus qualifying groups and fixtures

Following a Var review, Scott McTominay's free-kick against Spain was ruled out for an infringement - Getty Images/Quality Sport Images

Qualifying for Euro 2024 is under way, with England playing Italy on Tuesday night.

England

In group C; they beat Italy in Naples and Ukraine at home, then smashed Malta away and hammered North Macedonia at Old Trafford. When qualification restarted in September, however, a lacklustre draw in the return match with Ukraine put a fly in the ointment, even if they are still top of the group.

Remaining fixtures

England v Italy, October 17

North Macedonia v England, November 20

Scotland

Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024. The Tartan Army won their first five Group A qualifiers including a famous 2-0 win over Spain at Hampden Park in March. Although they controversially lost the return fixture against Spain in October, they are guaranteed at least second place in the group and thus a spot at next year’s tournament.

Remaining fixtures

Georgia v Scotland, November 16

Scotland v Norway, November 19

Wales are second in group D. They drew with Croatia, beat Latvia, but lost heavily to Armenia at home and were well beaten away in Turkey. They did, however, beat Latvia again in the first of the return fixtures and a victory over Croatia in the return fixture means that qualification is very much in their hands.

Remaining fixtures

Armenia v Wales, November 18

Wales v Turkey, November 21

Northern Ireland

Dispiriting defeats against Finland, Denmark and Kazakhstan underlined the size of their task in group H. So far the return fixtures haven’t gone to plan either, with defeats to Slovenia and Kazakhstan before a second victory over San Marino.

Remaining fixtures

Northern Ireland v Slovenia, October 17

Finland v Northern Ireland, November 17

Northern Ireland v Denmark, November 20

The Republic of Ireland

The ROI were handed the hardest challenge of all, with the Netherlands, France, Greece and Gibraltar also in group B. So far, Stephen Kenny’s team have only beaten Gibraltar, twice.

Remaining fixtures

Netherlands v Republic of Ireland, November 18

How does qualifying work for Euro 2024?

Germany have qualified automatically for the tournament as hosts and Russia are banned from qualifying following their invasion of Ukraine, leaving 23 other qualifying spots available to play for.

The 53 remaining Uefa members have been divided into ten groups, with seven groups containing five teams and three containing six teams. The winners and runners-up from each group qualify for the tournament.

The three remaining teams will be decided through the play-offs. The 12 teams involved in the play-offs are selected based on their performances in the Nations League. The teams will then play in a semi-final and final for a place in the tournament.

When is the Euro 2024 qualifying schedule?

The first five matchdays are over. The sixth matchday finishes tomorrow. The next rounds of fixtures are as follows

Matchday 7 - October 12-14

Matchday 8 - October 15-17

Matchday 9 - November 16-18

Matchday 10 - November 19-21

The play-off semi-finals will be on March 21, 2024 and the finals will be on March 26, 2024.

When is Euro 2024?

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 14 to July 14, 2024.

Opening game: June 14, 2024

Round of 16 starts: June 29

Quarter-finals start: July 5

Semi-finals start: July 9

Final: July 14

Who will host Euro 2024?

Euro 2024 will be held in Germany, who fended off a bid from Turkey. This is the first time that the country has hosted the tournament since unification. West Germany hosted the tournament in 1988 and four matches of Euro 2020 were played in Munich. It will be the first time that any Euros matches have been held in the former East Germany, with Leipzig as a host city.

The matches will be played across 10 cities: Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hamburg, Dusseldorf, Cologne and Leipzig.

Italy, who won Euro 2020, did not qualify for the Qatar World Cup 2022 - Reuters/Carl Recine

Euro 2024 Qualifying groups

Group A: Cyprus, Georgia, Norway, Scotland, Spain

Group B: France, Gibraltar, Greece, Netherlands, Republic of Ireland

Group C: England, Italy, Malta, North Macedonia, Ukraine

Group D: Armenia, Croatia, Latvia, Turkey, Wales

Group E: Albania, Czechia, Faroe Islands, Moldova, Poland

Group F: Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Estonia, Sweden

Group G: Bulgaria, Hungary, Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Slovenia

Group I: Andorra, Belarus, Israel, Romania, Switzerland

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovakia

