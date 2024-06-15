EURO 2024: How to watch Italy games on TV, streaming

With Italy about to make their UEFA EURO 2024 debut, now is the time for fans to learn the best ways to stream matches in the comfort of their home.

Euro 2024: Essential Tips for Italian Football Fans to Stream Matches

EURO 2024 is set to be one of the most exciting events in football this year. As the defending champions, all eyes are on Italy and whether they can fend off the other 23 teams and take the victory once again.

As exciting as this is for Italian fans, it does pose an important question ahead of the tournament. Just how exactly can you watch your team play? What services, platforms, and tools can give you a front-row seat in the action?

Let’s take a look at the best ways Italian football fans can get a front-row seat pitch-side this June and July for EURO 2024. Whether you want to watch the group stages, semis, or the grand final itself, you’ll surely find a solution to your streaming needs below.

1. RaiPlay

As the national public broadcaster in Italy, RaiPlay can be one of the easiest ways for Italian fans to keep up-to-date with the latest action of EURO 2024. RaiPlay is free for anyone living in the country, and all you need to do is set up an account.

RaiPlay can be accessed via a web browser, smart TV, as well as through apps on both Android and iOS devices. Already, there are extensive interviews and highlights available to get fans excited for Euro 2024.

That said, Rai will not be broadcasting all of the matches taking place throughout Euro 2024. This is because Sky has won TV rights that cover all fifty-one matches scheduled for the competition.

2. Sky Sports

Sky is a premium streaming service that has secured the right to broadcast all 51 matches of the Euro 2024 competition. This includes up to 20 matches that will be exclusive to the platform.

As such, many football fans will be eager to know how to watch the competition on Sky. Fans can watch matches by subscribing to the Sky Sport and Sky Calcio packages. Simply set up an account with Sky and gain access to a wide library of sports coverage and live broadcasts. Sky programs can be watched on browsers and through the Sky Go app, which is available to both Android and iOS users.

3. Local UFEA broadcasting partners

While Sky allows fans to watch all matches, you might be on the hunt for a specific commentary style. There are hundreds of official broadcast partners that offer easy access to a variety of UEFA matches.

That said, many of these broadcasters have their programs and commentary geo-restricted. Ordinarily, if you do not live in that country, you will be denied access to watching content.

For example, BBC Sport and FOX Sports have some amazing coverage planned for the Euro 2024 competition. Fans worldwide are no doubt interested in accessing high-quality analysis and programming.

Unfortunately, these platforms are often only accessible to native residents. Unless you are living in the United Kingdom or the USA, you’ll be locked out. That is unless you have a workaround. Thankfully, there are ways around these restrictions.

The benefits of using a VPN to watch Euro 2024 matches

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) works by rerouting your internet traffic through special servers in different countries. These servers change your IP address and make it seem like you’re logging on from somewhere else.

Using a VPN to stream programs and live sports broadcasts has a number of benefits, including:

1. Bypassing geo-restrictions

A VPN can help you bypass geo-restrictions and access such sites as the BBC iPlayer, allowing you to watch an extensive library of Euro 2024 programs. Simply pick your desired country, connect to a suitable server, and enjoy all the content available on local platforms.

2. Avoiding data-throttling

Internet service providers (ISPs) often punish users who live-stream sports broadcasts. This practice, known as data-throttling, allows them to conserve their network bandwidth. As such, your Euro streams can become sluggish and lag.

A VPN can help you avoid data throttling. It hides your online activity, preventing your ISP from knowing whether you’re streaming a match or not. As a result, they are less likely to reduce your internet speed. This means you can enjoy lag-free streaming that keeps up with all the action happening on the pitch.

Finally, an often overlooked benefit of a VPN is the ability to change your IP address. While this lets you access programs, it can also let you listen in on different sports commentaries.

This means that if you’re away on a trip but still want to enjoy commentators you know and love from home, a VPN can let you tune into their broadcasts.

Five ways to find the best VPN service for Euro 2024

Because football is fast-paced, keeping a steady connection to the action is essential. To ensure your UEFA Euro 2024 experience is top-notch, you need to find the fastest VPN provider.

But with so many on the market, it can be difficult to know just what sets the best VPN apart from the rest. Here are some features to consider:

Fast protocols: These are a set of rules that control how your VPN works. Certain protocols prioritize speed and compatibility. This results in faster streams with no lag.

Choice: The more servers a VPN provider has, the better. This is because there will be less overcrowding and congestion on the service. This ensures you enjoy fast speeds, especially when the tournament starts.

Distance: Next, prioritize a provider with a range of servers that are close to you. This can help reduce lag and ensure a smooth, uninterrupted viewing experience.

Connections: The best VPN providers offer simultaneous connections. This allows you to connect to the VPN on several devices, meaning the whole family can watch more than one match at the same time.

Anonymity: There’s no point in compromising your cybersecurity for speed. Why not enjoy both? Opt to use providers who operate a no-logs policy. This means your privacy is protected while you stream matches.

The best way to stream Euro 2024 matches

EURO 2024 is expected to be one of the most exciting events on the football calendar this year. Italian fans have much to look forward to before and during the competition.

For now, it’s essential that fans do their research and ensure they can access matches when they happen. By finding the best platforms, you can get a front-row seat to every kick in June and July.

Remember that some of the best broadcasts, commentary, and programming could be blocked. But with a VPN, you can bypass restrictions and enjoy pristine-quality streams.