EURO 2024 – How to watch Denmark vs England: Ticket prices, kick-off time and TV channel

England and Denmark meet in the second match of the EURO 2024 Group C: here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

It kicks off at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT) at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt on Thursday, June 20, 2024, the same day as Spain-Italy.

England beat Serbia on their EURO 2024 debut on Sunday, while Denmark where held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia. Gareth Southgate did not include any Serie A player in the Three Lions squad, but you can still expect a few Serie A players involved in this match, such as Simon Kjaer for Denmark.

Euro 2024 – Denmark vs England: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Denmark vs England: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Denmark vs England: Confirmed teams

Below are Denmark and England’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Denmark squad EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Mads Hermansen (Leicester), Frederik Rønnow (Union Berlin), Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht)

Defenders: Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Alexander Bah (Benfica), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Mathias Jørgensen (Brentford), Simon Kjær (AC Milan), Rasmus Kristensen (Roma), Victor Kristiansen (Bologna), Joakim Mæhle (Wolfsburg), Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester)

Midfielders: Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley), Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht), Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United), Morten Hjulmand (Sporting CP), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Nørgaard (Brentford)

Forwards: Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht), Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United), Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge), Yussuf Poulsen (Leipzig), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg)

England squad EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern München), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)