Euro 2024 venues are no-drone zones, possibly more restrictions

The pitch is mowed at the Olympic Stadium ahead of UEFA EURO 2024. Christophe Gateau/dpa

The 10 Euro 2024 venues will be no-drone zones, and air traffic restrictions could also apply during the month-long tournament, Germany's air navigation service DFS said on Friday.

The DFS said that drone exemptions will only be made for police and rescue forces. It said offences can be classified as dangerous interference with air traffic which can lead to up to 10 years of imprisonment.

‘This regulation is of crucial importance in order to minimise potential risks for players, spectators and general safety," the DFS said.

The DFS said that restrictions beyond drones could apply, including passenger aircraft, depending on security assessments by the police for matches.

Euro 2024 takes place June 14-July 14.

A specially trained police officer demonstrates a controlled landing of a drone using a drone jammer during the presentation of the Munich security concept for the 2024 European Football Championship. Peter Kneffel/dpa