Euro 2024 – Ukraine vs Belgium: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Ukraine will be dreaming of a spot in the Euro 2024 knockout stages when they face an inconsistent Belgium in their final group game on Wednesday, June 26. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Andriy Yarmolenko’s side failed to impress in their opening game at the tournament in Germany, falling in painful fashion in a 3-0 defeat to Romania. They bounced back in their second match, however, fighting hard for a 2-1 win over Slovakia.

Belgium also got off to a poor start at the European Championship, suffering a shock 1-0 loss to Slovakia after two disallowed goals. Domenico Tedesco’s side found something to smile about in their follow-up game, beating Romania 2-0. All four teams in Group E are now tied on three points, keeping things wide open.

Euro 2024 – Ukraine vs Belgium: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Ukraine vs Belgium: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Ukraine vs Belgium: Confirmed teams

Below are Ukraine and Belgium’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Ukraine squad

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica)

Defenders: Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk), Yukhym Konoplia (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Bogdan Mykhaylichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton), Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1), Maksym Talovierov (LASK), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Illia Zabarnyi (Bournemouth), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo), Viktor Tsygankov (Girona), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia)

Belgium squad

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Thomas Kaminski (Luton), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester), Thomas Meunier (Trabzonspor), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Orel Mangala (Lyon), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), Arthur Vermeeren (Atlético de Madrid), Aster Vranckx (Wolfsburg), Axel Witsel (Atlético de Madrid)

Forwards: Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab), Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Romelu Lukaku (Roma), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla), Loïs Openda (Leipzig)