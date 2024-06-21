Euro 2024: Ukraine beats Slovakia 2:1, earning first win

Ukraine won its first game at the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship on June 21, beating Slovakia 2:1.

Slovakia opened the score at Duesseldorf Arena on the 17th minute, following a successful header from Ivan Schranz.

In the second half, Ukraine scored goals on the 54th and 80th minutes. Mykola Shaparenko scored Ukraine's first goal at the tournament, following a pass from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Nearly half an hour later, Roman Yaremchuk scored the winning goal after a long pass by Shaparenko.

Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrates after Ukraine's win over Slovakia. (Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ukraine has earned its first win at the tournament, following a crushing defeat – 0:3 to Romania – in the opening game.

Romania and Belgium will play their second game on June 22. In the last group stage game, Ukraine will face Belgium on June 26, while Slovakia will face Romania.

Up to three teams out of four can advance to the knockout stage, and Ukraine would require at least a draw with Belgium to do so.

