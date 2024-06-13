Euro 2024 TV Schedule: Details on how to watch every minute of action

Euro 2024 is finally here and we’ve got all of the details you need when it comes to watching each and every minute of the action in Germany.

The two biggest channels in the UK, the BBC and ITV, have come to terms on which games they will show in the Euro 2024 group stages and released the full schedules ahead of a huge summer of international football.

Knockout stage games will be decided closer to the time and we’ll have all the information for those games right here too.