EURO 2024 – Turkey vs. Portugal: Ticket prices, kick-off time and where to watch on TV

EURO 2024 – Turkey vs. Portugal: Ticket prices, kick-off time and where to watch on TV

Turkey and Portugal both won their opening EURO 2024 matches, so this is a head-to-head for top spot. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy tickets to Euro 2024

It kicks off in Dortmund at 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT) on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

Both sides won their opening fixtures in Group F in dramatic circumstances. Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey risked conceding the equaliser for 2-2 in stoppages before scoring on the counter into an empty net to beat Georgia 3-1. Portugal scraped their 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia in added time with substitute Francisco Conceicao.

Montella is the Italian coach of Turkey, with players at his disposal including Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Juventus teenage talent Kenan Yildiz. Milan star Rafael Leao needs to make an impact for Portugal after he was substituted in the opening game.

Euro 2024 – Turkey vs. Portugal: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Buy tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – Turkey vs. Portugal: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Buy tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – Turkey vs. Portugal: Confirmed teams

Below are Turkey and Portugal’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Turkey squad at EURO 2024

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Manchester United), Mert Günok (Beşiktaş), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Galatasaray), Zeki Çelik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax), Mert Müldür (Fenerbahçe)

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuşlu (West Brom), Orkun Kökçü (Benfica), Salih Özcan (Dortmund)

Forwards: Yunus Akgün (Leicester), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş), Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille), Bertuğ Yıldırım (Rennes), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray)

Portugal squad at Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma), José Sá (Wolves)

Defenders: João Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting CP), Nuno Mendes (Paris), Pepe (Porto), Nélson Semedo (Wolves), António Silva (Benfica)

Midfielders: Danilo (Paris), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Pedro Neto (Wolves), João Neves (Benfica), Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), João Palhinha (Fulham), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (Paris)

Forwards: Francisco Conceição (Porto), João Félix (Barcelona), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Gonçalo Ramos (Paris), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)