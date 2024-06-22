EURO 2024: Turkey vs. Portugal official line-ups and updates

EURO 2024: Turkey vs. Portugal official line-ups and updates

Milan star Rafael Leao partners Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal, as Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey look to Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Roma defender Zeki Celik.

It kicks off in Dortmund at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

Both teams won their opening Group F fixtures, as Turkey beat Georgia in a 3-1 thriller and Portugal squeezed past Czechia 2-1.

This is therefore a head-to-head for top spot and a place in the Round of 16.

Rafael Leao was booked for simulation in the first game, so he is still waiting to make an impact on this tournament, but keeps his place in the starting XI with former Juventus veteran Ronaldo.

Montella’s side have a lot of Serie A talent at their disposal, including Roma defender Celik and Inter midfielder Calhanoglu.

However, both Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and Real Madrid teenage sensation Arda Guler are benched.

Turkey: Bayindir; Celik, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadoglu; Ayhan, Calhanoglu; Akturkoglu, Kokcu, Akgun; Baris Alper Yilmaz

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, Joao Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao