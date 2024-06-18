EURO 2024: Turkey vs. Georgia confirmed line-ups and updates

Vincenzo Montella starts Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz for Turkey against Napoli star Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia.

This is the opening game of Group F, with Portugal facing Czechia this evening.

Italian coach Montella leads the Turkish team and has several current and former Serie A stars at his disposal.

Chief among them is Inter midfielder Calhanoglu, fresh from probably the best season of his career, while teenage sensation Yildiz is ready to emerge for his country and for Juventus.

Kvaratskhelia was in the headlines this week with his agent warning that he wanted to leave Napoli, earning a rebuke from the club.

Turkey: Günok; Muldur, Akayadin, Bardakcı, Kadıoglu; Kocku, Çalhanoglu, Ayhan; Yılmaz, Yıldız, Arda Guler

Georgia: Mamardashvili; Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Chakvetadze, Tsitaishvili; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze