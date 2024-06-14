Euro 2024 | Turkey vs Georgia: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Vincenzo Montella’s Turkey and Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia open their EURO 2024 tournament in Dortmund on Tuesday, June 18, at 17:00 UK time. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

This Group F fixture certainly has no shortage of Serie A-related talking points.

The coach of the Turkey squad is former Italy international Montella, while Hakan Calhanoglu is the most decisive figure in the midfield after winning the Scudetto at Inter. Juventus teenager Kenan Yildiz is tipped to be one of the breakout young players of the tournament in Germany, especially as he was born here. Zeki Celik of Roma, ex-Juve defender Merih Demiral and former Sassuolo player Mert Muldur are familiar faces.

As for Georgia, they are launching into their first ever European Championships and qualified largely thanks to the talent of Napoli superstar Kvaratskhelia. He might’ve struggled along with the rest of the Partenopei this season, but pitting him against defenders less prepared for his capabilities and in a more central role could unleash his potential.

Euro 2024 – Turkey vs Georgia: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Turkey vs. Georgia: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Turkey vs. Georgia: Confirmed teams

Below are Turkey and Georgia’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Turkey squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır (Manchester United), Mert Günok (Beşiktaş), Uğurcan Çakır (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos), Abdülkerim Bardakcı (Galatasaray), Zeki Çelik (Roma), Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli), Ferdi Kadıoğlu (Fenerbahçe), Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax), Mert Müldür (Fenerbahçe)

Midfielders: Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Inter), İsmail Yüksek (Fenerbahçe), Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray), Okay Yokuşlu (West Brom), Orkun Kökçü (Benfica), Salih Özcan (Dortmund)

Forwards: Yunus Akgün (Leicester), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), İrfan Can Kahveci (Fenerbahçe), Semih Kılıçsoy (Beşiktaş), Cenk Tosun (Beşiktaş), Yusuf Yazıcı (Lille), Bertuğ Yıldırım (Rennes), Kenan Yıldız (Juventus), Barış Alper Yılmaz (Galatasaray)

Georgia squad Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabağ), Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Defenders: Lasha Dvali (APOEL), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Solomon Kverkvelia (Al-Okhdood), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos)

Midfielders: Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Nika Kvekveskiri (Lech Poznań), Saba Lobjanidze (Atlanta United), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Gabriel Sigua (Basel), Levan Shengelia (Panetolikos), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi)

Forwards: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL), Georges Mikautadze (Metz), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruhe)