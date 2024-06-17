After Euro 2024 – Tottenham Star’s Agent On Player’s Future

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could see midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg leave this summer, with his agent Luca Puccinelli admitting the midfielder has offers.

The 28-year-old has featured 184 times for Spurs so far in his career and he is set to enter the final year of his contract with Tottenham.

Hojbjerg is tipped to leave in the summer and the Tottenham star is attracting interest from several European outfits.

He is currently part of the Denmark Euro 2024 squad and his agent Puccinelli confirmed that his client has received offers from many clubs.

However, Hojbjerg is focusing on Euro 2024 first and will only think about what might come next when the tournament is at an end.

“I am working on the many requests that we have already received, yes; but we will analyse all the possibilities after the Euros, during the holidays when we will spend some time together and then look forward to the next chapter”, Puccinelli told Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish international featured in Denmark’s Euro 2024 opener against Solvenia on Sunday.

Denmark will next take on England on Thursday and Hojbjerg will be hoping to help his national team secure three points against the Three Lions.