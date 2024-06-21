Euro 2024 today: Matches, times, predictions and TV channels including Netherlands vs France

Kylian Mbappe will wear a protective mask after breaking his nose against Austria - Reuters/Lisi Niesner

France face Netherlands in one of the most eye-catching fixtures of the European Championship group stage tonight, and Kylian Mbappe is expected to play in a protective mask.

The forward was pictured sporting the mask, designed in the colours of the French tricolore, during training on Thursday after suffering a broken nose against Austria. France were narrow 1-0 winners, and Austria play Poland in today’s other Group D match.

The day’s first game comes in Group E, where Ukraine play Slovakia knowing that they must respond to a desperately disappointing opening game defeat to Romania.

Yesterday, England’s Euro 2024 credentials were questioned once more after a disjointed performance against Denmark. By contrast, Spain produced another virtuoso team display in a 1-0 ‘thrashing’ of Italy.

Today’s matches

Predictions

Slovakia vs Ukraine

Two very big results for both teams in their opening game. Ukraine went down to a terrible opening defeat to Romania. Slovakia beat Belgium in what was a historic win for them. The pressure on Ukraine’s players must be enormous. Slovakia, on the other hand, are flying. Verdict: Slovakia 2-0 Ukraine

Poland vs Austria

Big pressure on both sides who lost their first games. Austria tried their best to spoil France in the first game but now have to get a win to be in contention. Poland were unlucky to lose against the Netherlands. Robert Lewandowski should be back in the side which will make a major difference. Verdict: Poland 2-0 Austria

Netherlands vs France

Will the Netherlands do the same as Austria and try to shut down France the conventional way, with a deep block and plenty of tactical fouls? The Dutch might feel they are better than that. With France the question is how Kylian Mbappe plays with his mask and broken nose. One suspects he will be fine. Verdict: Netherlands 1-3 France

Key tournament dates

The group stage runs until June 26, with the knockouts starting three days later on June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is it?

The tournament is being held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 teams

A total of 24 teams are competing at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and will broadcast their clash with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany was on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is the fact managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

