Euro 2024 today: Matches, times, predictions and TV channels including Scotland vs Switzerland

Scotland have a point to prove against Switzerland today – after Steve Clarke's side (left) endured a heavy defeat to Germany in their Euro opener - PA/Andrew Milligan

Today sees Croatia take on Albania (2pm) in the early game, hosts Germany return to action against Hungary (5pm) and Scotland face Switzerland (8pm).

Yesterday, Portugal substitute Francisco Conceicao scored in stoppage time for a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their European Championship opening game.

Georgia made quite the entrance to the tournament. Their 3-1 loss at Euro 2024 was a thrilling watch from start to finish, with the result failing to dampen the spirits of a national team and its boisterous fans who had been waiting for this day for more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, fan zones in Cologne were closed on Tuesday ahead of Scotland’s match with Switzerland following a severe weather warning. Read the full story here.

Today’s matches

Croatia vs Albania (Group B, Volksparkstadion) 2pm, ITV

Germany vs Hungary (Group A, MHPArena) 5pm, BBC One

Scotland vs Switzerland (Group A, Cologne Stadium) 8pm, BBC One

Predictions

Croatia vs Albania

Both sides head into their second group game having suffered defeats against Spain and Italy respectively on Saturday. Croatia’s vast experience should be enough to see them past Albania in what is likely to be a tight and cagey affair.

Verdict: 2-1

Germany vs Hungary

Germany will be full of confidence after their victory over Scotland and they can make it two wins from two. The hosts looked fluid and free-scoring in their first major tournament game under Julian Nagelsmann and are expected to continue that form against Hungary. They are expected to secure their place in the knockout stages with a comfortable victory in Stuttgart.

Verdict: 3-0

Scotland vs Switzerland

Scotland are in search of their first points at Euro 2024 but will need to improve on Friday’s performance against Germany to stand a chance. Defeat for Steve Clarke’s side is unthinkable but Switzerland are a good side – they showed their class against Hungary and have a good track record at tournaments. Murat Yakin’s side will be keen to kick on and look solid odds on-favourites to stay on the winning trail at Euro 2024.

Verdict: 0-2

What are they saying (Croatia)

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has vowed to take nothing for granted as his side bid to belatedly kick-start their Euro campaign against Albania in Hamburg.

An opening 3-0 defeat to Spain in Group B has raised the stakes for Dalic’s men with a final group game against favourites Italy still to come.

But Albania’s gutsy display against the Italians – in which they scored after just 23 seconds before falling to gutsy 2-1 defeat – has made it clear to Dalic that his side face another difficult test.

Dalic told a press conference: “Albania may not be of the same quality as Spain but they deserve a lot of respect.

“They are motivated and organised, so we need to be patient and cautious. We know our goal is to win and we will be more offensive. We want to improve. Even against Spain, we had possession and created more chances, but now we need to be even better.”

What are they saying (Germany)

Germany might have the youngest coach of the European Championship, but it also has the oldest squad.

Much has been made of Julian Nagelsmann ushering in a new generation of exciting talent and the likes of Florian Wirtz (21), Jamal Musiala (21) and Kai Havertz (25) picked Scotland apart in Germany’s 5-1 opening win at Euro 2024.

But – based on the average age of the squads – Germany has the oldest group at the tournament, with 10 of the 26 members aged 30 or older.

“It’s always good to have a good mix in your team between experienced players and young, talented players,” Nagelsmann said on the eve of his team’s second match of Euro 2024, against Hungary. “I think it’s important that the young players are open minded, listen to the older players with experience, to improve.

“We have some experienced players in the squad. They have all experienced different situations, have solutions for different situations, especially when you talk about pressure, when you talk about situations to deal with on the pitch and off the pitch.”

Latest news

Fan zones closed by heavy storms ahead of Tartan Army invasion

Scotland face Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday where tens of thousands of supporters are expected.

But their experience threatens to be a washout after the weather warnings prompted officials to close the fan zones where matches were due to be shown on the big screens on Tuesday.

There are also closures of fan zones and viewing areas in Dortmund, where Turkey are playing against Georgia on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Turkish supporters are believed to have made their way to Dortmund over recent days.

Dortmund’s city website has called on supporters to stay at home if they do not have tickets for the match, which kicks off at 6pm local time.

Local reports have suggested there is even a possibility of isolated tornadoes striking the area, with large hailstones expected to rain down.

The German weather service has warned that as much as 35 litres of rainfall per square metre could fall within a few hours.

Cologne’s official social media account issued a warning of its own on Tuesday morning, saying: “Cologne, it’s going to be uncomfortable. The German Weather Service (DWD) has predicted severe weather, heavy thunderstorms and storms for today.

“Therefore, we have to cancel all events for today! We hope that we can celebrate together again tomorrow, Wednesday! Take care of yourselves!”

A Rhine ferry service has also been suspended as a result of the weather warnings.

The expectation is that, while rain could hit Cologne again on Wednesday, the conditions will not be as severe as on Tuesday. It is therefore hoped that the weather will have no impact on Scotland’s match against Switzerland.

Key tournament dates

The group stage runs until June 26, with the knockouts starting three days later on June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is it?

The tournament is being held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 teams

A total of 24 teams are competing at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and will broadcast their clash with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany was on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is the fact managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

France: 4/1

England: 7/2

Germany: 9/2

Portugal: 6/1

Spain: 15/2

Italy: 16/1

Netherlands: 16/1

Belgium: 25/1

Croatia: 40/1

Switzerland 50/1

Scotland: 200/1

Betting on Euro 2024? Take a look at these Euro 2024 free bets and betting offers

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.