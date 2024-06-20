Euro 2024 today: Matches, times, predictions and TV channels including England vs Denmark

Harry Kane will lead the line for England against Denmark - PA/Adam Davy

England are back in action today in Group C, Gareth Southgate’s men taking on Denmark in the late afternoon match (5pm BST). Before that, the other Group C fixture sees Slovenia tackle Serbia (2pm). The late game is Spain vs Italy in Group B (8pm).

Lightning and heavy rain have been forecast for a fixture which offers Gareth Southgate’s team a chance to seal a place in the knockout stages of the Euros. Denmark trained with the roof closed on the eve of today’s match, while England chose to train at their Blankenhain base rather than Eintracht Frankfurt’s ground.

Yesterday, battling Scotland got their Euro 2024 campaign back on track with a tension-filled 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Cologne. Germany, meanwhile, secured their place in the last-16 with a 2-0 victory over Hungary.

Today’s matches

Slovenia vs Serbia, 2pm, ITV

Denmark vs England, 5pm, BBC

Spain vs Italy, 8pm, ITV

What are they saying (England)

Gareth Southgate held a meeting with his squad to help players deal with the intense scrutiny of tournament football with England.

Southgate, who has banned himself from looking at media during the European Championship, was concerned over the impact on younger players after a negative reaction to the win over Serbia.

Players had already hit back after the Gelsenkirchen win, with Jude Bellingham saying there was a “negative theme” around all their games. Southgate has assured players only the judgement of the manager and staff is of importance.

“This is a different world to the one you experience at clubs,” he said. “The players as a collective recognise that now after the last couple of days. We talked with them about it. It’s very rare at their club they’d win a game and experience what they’ve experienced over the last couple of days.

“I have to make sure I can guide them through that, let them understand it and recognise it’s the reality of our world but that we shouldn’t be thrown off track by it. We’re in a good position, we know we want to play better, there are a lot of things we did really well and we move towards Thursday’s game.”

What are they saying (Denmark)

Kasper Schmeichel says Denmark are facing a better England side than the one that beat them in the Euros semi-finals three years ago.

“I think England were a world-class side when we met them,” the former Leicester goalkeeper said. “They got to the final of a major championship, so they were definitely a world-class side when we met them.

“And I think when you look at some of the additions since and the experience they’ve gained now over time, I think they’re probably a better side now than ever, at least in the time I’ve been playing them against them.

“You look at then, all over the pitch they have world-class talent, so they’re a very good side and we’re going to have to be on top of our game to beat them.”

Key tournament dates

The group stage runs until June 26, with the knockouts starting three days later on June 29.

Round of 16: June 29-July 2

Quarter-finals: July 5-6

Semi-finals: July 9-10

Final: July 14

Where is it?

The tournament is being held in Germany, with 10 host cities: Dortmund, Hamburg, Berlin, Leipzig, Munich, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Euro 2024 teams

A total of 24 teams are competing at the tournament. Poland, Ukraine and Georgia were the last to confirm their places, via the play-offs.

How to watch Euro 2024 on TV

The BBC and ITV/STV are sharing broadcast rights for the European Championship in the United Kingdom.

The BBC showed England’s opening win against Serbia and will broadcast their clash with Denmark after ITV banked on Gareth Southgate’s men reaching at least the semi-finals.

ITV picked England’s potentially-decisive final Group C game against Slovenia, plus any last-16 fixture involving the Three Lions and any semi-final.

The BBC will show any England quarter-final, with both channels – as always – sharing the final.

The opening match of the tournament between Scotland and hosts Germany was on ITV, with the BBC picking the Scots’ other Group A games, against Switzerland and Hungary.

Fixtures, results, groups and brackets

Euro 2024 fixtures and results can be found via our Euro 2024 hub.

How many subs are allowed at Euro 2024?

As was the case for Euro 2020, each side can make five substitutes per match, with each team allowed a maximum of three stoppages to make their changes during the game (excluding half-time and other match delays).

An update on the last tournament is the fact managers can make a sixth change if a knockout match goes to extra-time.

Euro 2024 tickets

Fans can apply for tickets for any team via the Uefa Euro 2024 ticket portal.

Who are the favourites to win Euro 2024?

