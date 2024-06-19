Euro 2024 | Team of matchday one

A compelling first set of matches at Euro 2024 has come to an end but not with a shortage of goals. 34 goals have been scored so far – over 30% have been from outside the box. Lets hope this level of entertainment can continue but here is Get Football’s team of matchday one.

Unai Simon was one of the few goalkeepers who managed to keep a clean sheet so far this tournament but he really had to work for it. The Spanish keeper had a strong game against Croatia and made 5 saves – one of which was a penalty.

Nathan Ake yet again proved why is one of the best defenders in the world against Poland. The full-back was faultless defensively and strong going forward. Ake even provided the assist to the Dutch’s first of the game.

CB – Radu Drăgușin – Romania

Radu Drăgușin was a brick wall for Romania and never lost a duel in their 3-0 win against Ukraine. He was a leader from the back and helped guide them to just their second ever win at a European Championship.

CB – Kevin Danso – Austria

Despite losing to France, the Austrian side put in a really promising performance against one of the tournament favourites. Kevin Danso was synonymous of this as he managed to deal with Kylian Mbappe well at time was calm on the ball as well as aggressive in his defending.

RB – Mert Müldür – Turkey

Mert Müldür has arguably scored the goal of the tournament so he couldn’t miss out. The right-back hit a beautiful volley with the perfect technique into the top right to give Turkey the lead against Georgia. Müldür was also a great outlet for Turkey throughout the game and made some really intelligent runs as well as being good defensively.

CM – N’Golo Kanté – France

Two years out the national team and on his return he drops a man of the match performance. We saw the Kanté of old and he covered up so much ground and helped bail out William Saliba and France out so many times. Vintage Kanté.

CM – Fabian Ruiz – Spain

Fabian Ruiz dictated the game for Spain in their comfortable 3-0 win against Croatia and scored a wonderful goal which came from a brilliant bit of individual play from the midfielder.

Christian Eriksen put in a masterful display in Denmark’s opener against Slovenia. The 32-year-old was at the centre of everything good for his side and even scored their only goal of the game.

The Bologna forward registered a goal and an assist against Hungary in the Swiss’ opener. Aebischer was a brilliant outlet on the left hand side and arguably has the assist of the tournament so far.

The best individual display of the tournament so far came from young Bayern Munich star as he ripped Scotland apart. His close control dribbling, decision making and movement was all to much for the opposition and he was incredible.

ST – Denis Drăgus – Romania

The Romanian striker put in a professional ‘number nine’ performance in for his side. Drăgus’ hold up and link up play was superb as well as his ball carrying. He even rounded his performance with that goal that finished Ukraine off.

Honourable mentions:

Toni Kroos (Germany), Nicolae Stanciu (Romania), Nico Barella (Italy), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), Giorgi Kochorashvilli (Georgia)

Get Football | Ewan Minns