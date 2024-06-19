EURO 2024 – Switzerland vs Germany: Ticket prices, kick-off time and where to watch on TV

Switzerland and Germany meet on the final matchday of EURO 2024 Group A. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

It kicks off at 21:00 CET (19: GMT) at the Frankfurt Arena on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

Germany already qualified for the knock-out phase thanks to back-to-back victories against Scotland and Hungary, while Switzerland earned four points in the opening two rounds so a draw will be enough to finish as runners-up and a win would help them win the group.

Bologna‘s Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler and Dan Ndoye have been getting consistent playing time throughout the tournament for the Swiss and the same is true of veteran Yann Sommer, a Serie A champion with Inter.

Euro 2024 – Switzerland vs Germany: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Switzerland vs Germany: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Switzerland vs Germany: Confirmed teams

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Switzerland team Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Dortmund), Yvon Mvogo (Lorient), Yann Sommer (Inter)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Manchester City), Nico Elvedi (Mönchengladbach), Ricardo Rodríguez (Torino), Fabian Schär (Newcastle), Leonidas Stergiou (Stuttgart), Silvan Widmer (Mainz), Cédric Zesiger (Wolfsburg)

Midfielders: Michel Aebischer (Bologna), Remo Freuler (Bologna), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Rennes), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Vincent Sierro (Toulouse), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg), Granit Xhaka (Leverkusen), Denis Zakaria (Monaco), Steven Zuber (AEK Athens)

Forwards: Zeki Amdouni (Burnley), Kwadwo Duah (Ludogorets), Breel Embolo (Monaco), Dan Ndoye (Bologna), Noah Okafor (AC Milan)

Germany team Euro 2024

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bayern München), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Emre Can (Dortmund), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern München), Robin Koch (Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Pascal Gross (Brighton), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern München), Leroy Sané (Bayern München), Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern München), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)