EURO 2024: Switzerland vs Germany – confirmed line-ups and live updates

The official line-ups are confirmed ahead of tonight’s match between Switzerland, featuring five Serie A representatives, and the hosts, Germany, in the final round of group stage fixtures at EURO 2024.

Just under half of the Swiss line-up consists of Serie A players, including Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer, Torino defender Ricardo Rodriguez, as well as the Bologna cohort of Remo Freuler, Michel Aebischer and Dan Ndoye.

Germany have one of just four squads in the tournament with no Serie A players among their ranks.

Germany have already confirmed their spot in the knockout rounds, as they have picked up a maximum of six points from their opening two matches, creating a five-point difference between them and Scotland in third position.

Switzerland, meanwhile, occupy second place in the group with four points from their opening two games. They are still undefeated, and a draw will be enough for them to mathematically guarantee a spot in the round of 16, regardless of the result between Scotland and Hungary.

All of the final Group A matches are due to kick off at 20.00 BST on Sunday evening.

EURO 2024: Switzerland vs Germany – confirmed line-ups

Switzerland (3-4-3): Sommer, Akanji, Schär, Rodriguez; Wildmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Embolo, Rieder.

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstädt, Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gündogan, Wirtz; Havertz.