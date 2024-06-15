Euro 2024: Switzerland earns crucial win over Hungary

First-half goals from Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer set Switzerland on course for a crucial, hard-fought 3-1 win over Hungary in Group A.

Barnabás Varga pulled a goal back for a much improved Hungary in the second half, but Breel Embolo capitalized on a defensive error to put the game beyond doubt in stoppage time.

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy defensive performance from the Magyars, who qualified for Euro 2024 unbeaten after conceding just seven goals in eight games.

Though the team improved as the match wore on, an experienced Swiss side weathered the storm after Varga’s goal gave Hungary some momentum, before Embolo – whose thigh strapping fell off as he ran through on goal – coolly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi following Attila Fiola’s errant header.

The win puts Switzerland second in Group A behind Germany following Die Mannschaft’s big 5-1 win over Scotland on Friday.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com