EURO 2024: Switzerland 1-1 Germany – Key match in potential Italy schedule

Germany have officially topped Group A at EURO 2024 after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the final round of group stage fixtures, in a game that featured a heavy contingent of Serie A players.

It was Bologna forward Dan Ndoye, with his first ever international goal, who put the finishing touches on a swift Swiss attacking move to provide the lead. His Rossoblu teammate Remo Freuler provided the cross.

Germany thought they had taken the lead early on through Robert Andrich, but the goal was eventually ruled out after it was deemed that Jamal Musiala had committed a foul in the build-up.

Looking as though they were heading for their first defeat at the tournament, Germany came up with the goods late on. Substitute Niclas Füllkrug towered in the area to nod home a David Raum cross in the second minute of injury time.

The result means that Germany have finished top of group A and Switzerland in second.

That could be hugely important for Italy, who will face Switzerland if they finish second place in Group B. The Azzurri can no longer top the group after Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Spain, and they will finish second as long as they pick up a point against Croatia on Monday night.

Ndoye (S) 28’, Füllkrug (G) 90+2.