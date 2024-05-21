Euro 2024 sweepstake kit: Download and print yours here

The 17th edition of Uefa’s European Football Championship, commonly referred to as Euro 2024, takes place in Germany this summer.

Italy are the defending champions, after beating England on penalties at Wembley in 2021, with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions aiming to go one better this time around. They have been drawn in Group C alongside Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia.

Germany kick things off with their opening game against Scotland in Munich on Friday, June 14, with a month-long football feast to follow.

To help you keep on top of the schedule, you can print off our Euro 2024 calendar.

And to keep things even more interesting, why not take part in our Euro 2024 sweepstake, and see if you emerge from this summer’s tournament as a winner, even if England – or your favourite team – lets you down on the pitch!

All you need to do is cut out each team and place them into a hat, or a similar container big enough to hold all 24 teams, and allow family, friends or work colleagues to take their pick of the nations.

Want to know more about the team you draw? Have a read of our guide to all of the teams at the tournament. Or think you’re already a decent expert? Try out Euro 2024 predictor tool to pick your winner.

But how should the money be split? Well, if you have 24 people willing to play, you could make entry £5 per team with £80 for the winner, £30 for second place and £10 for third.

Alternatively, £2 per entry could be split up with £25 for the winner, £15 for second place, £8 for third place.

If you’re playing among a smaller group of people, you could pick two or more teams each to ensure all are taken.

