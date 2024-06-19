Euro 2024 star scolds reporter after being mistaken for Andre Onana and displays remarkable English accent

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana was annoyed after a reporter called him ‘Andre’ in a post-match interview. He also revealed a remarkable English accent while doing so.

The Everton star is currently at Euro 2024 with the Belgium national team and played 90 minutes in their opening match against Slovakia.

Belgium’s opening match resulted in defeat as Slovakia picked up a surprise set of three points after winning 1-0 courtesy of an early goal from Ivan Schranz.

Onana was spotted walking through the mixed zone after the match when one reporter stopped him for a post-match interview.

The reporter in question put his foot in it when he mistakenly identified Amadou Onana as ‘Andre’ – the first name of the Manchester United and Cameroon goalkeeper with the same surname.

“Andre is not even my name mate, do you know what I mean?” Onana said in response before proceeding to another journalist.

Sensational change of aura from Amadou Onana here. He went from BBC Four to ITV2 in an instant

pic.twitter.com/sFp8VdpmjG — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 18, 2024

Onana has been living in the UK since 2022, which has seemingly contributed to the Senegal-born midfielder picking up an English accent – as you can hear in the clip above.

On a more interesting note, English is one of five languages Onana speaks. The others include Wolof, French, Dutch and German.

The Toffees star has been linked with a transfer to United in the past, but the Reds seem focused on Jarrad Branthwaite, who enjoyed an impressive campaign at Goodison Park last term.

Belgium face Romania next at Euro 2024 and they will be aiming to turn things around.

Onana linked with Manchester United

If Amadou thinks it is bad being called ‘Andre’ now, imagine how often it would happen if they were team-mates?

That wouldn’t stop Belgium’s Onana from joining the biggest club in the world and there has been no shortage of links in the past.

Football Transfers reported back in January that United held talks with Onana over a potential move.

There hasn’t been a lot of speculation on the matter since then.

