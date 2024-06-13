Euro 2024 stadiums: Where will games be played in Germany?
Germany are hosting the European Championships this summer as England head to Euro 2024 as one of the favourites.
After the Covid-delayed Euros were held across the continent in 2021, the tournament returns to its one-country host format.
Germany is set to be a popular destination because of its strong football culture and hosted a memorable World Cup in 2006.
The Olympiastadion in Berlin will stage another major final, while Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and Borussia Dortmund’s iconic Signal Iduna Park are two of Europe’s biggest grounds.
Here’s all the stadiums that will be used for the tournament:
Euro 2024 stadiums
Berlin - Olympiastadion Berlin
Capacity: 75,000
Games:
15/06: Spain vs Croatia
21/06: Poland vs Austria
25/06: Netherlands vs Austria
29/06: Round of 16 match
06/07: Quarter-final
14/07: Final
Cologne - Cologne Stadium (RheinEnergieSTADION)
Capacity: 50,000
Games:
15/06: Hungary vs Switzerland
19/06: Scotland vs Switzerland
22/06: Belgium vs Romania
25/06: England vs Slovenia
30/06: Round of 16 match
Dortmund - BVB Stadion Dortmund (Signal Iduna Park)
Capacity: 65,000
Games:
15/06: Italy vs Albania
18/06: Turkey vs Georgia
22/06: Turkey vs Portugal
25/06: France vs Poland
29/06: Round of 16 match
10/07: Semi-final
Dusseldorf - Dusseldorf Arena (MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA)
Capacity: 51,000
Games:
17/06: Austria vs France
21/06: Slovakia vs Ukraine
24/06: Albania vs Spain
01/07: Round of 16 match
06/07: Quarter-final
Frankfurt - Frankfurt Arena (Deutsche Bank Park)
Capacity: 55,000
Games:
17/06: Belgium vs Slovakia
20/06: Denmark vs England
23/06: Switzerland vs Germany
26/06: Slovakia vs Romania
01/07: Round of 16 match
Gelsenkirchen - Arena AufSchalke (Veltins-Arena)
Capacity: 55,000
Games:
16/06: Serbia vs England
20/06: Spain vs Italy
26/06: Georgia vs Portugal
30/06: Round of 16 match
Hamburg - Volksparkstadion Hamburg
Capacity: 52,000
Games:
16/06: Poland vs Netherlands
19/06: Croatia vs Albania
22/06: Georgia vs Czech Republic
26/06: Czech Republic vs Turkey
05/07: Quarter-final
Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium (Red Bull Arena)
Capacity: 43,000
Games:
18/06: Portugal vs Czechia
21/06: Netherlands vs France
24/06: Croatia vs Italy
02/07: Round of 16 match
Munich - Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)
Capacity: 70,000
Games:
14/06: Germany vs Scotland
17/06: Romania vs Ukraine
20/06: Slovenia vs Serbia
25/06: Denmark vs Serbia
02/07: Round of 16 match
09/07: Semi-final
Stuttgart - Stuttgart Arena (MHPArena)
Capacity: 55,000
Games:
16/06: Slovenia vs Denmark
19/06: Germany vs Hungary
23/06: Scotland vs Hungary
26/06: Ukraine vs Belgium
05/07: Quarter-final