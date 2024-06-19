EURO 2024: Spalletti ‘curious’ to see one Italy thing against Spain

Italy CT Luciano Spalletti is ‘curious’ to see how his players will react when Spain will press them high and ‘how we’ll respond to that.’

Spalletti addressed the media at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, on the eve of a key Group B match against Spain.

“I am curious to see what will happen when they try to press with all 11 men from the goalkeeper, what we decide to do, and how we respond to that,” said the Azzurri boss.

“I think Spain beat Croatia because they always pressed at the same rate. Croatia switched off on a couple of occasions and they made the most of it. But Croatia produced an excellent performance.”

