Euro 2024 – Spain vs Italy: Tickets, TV channel and team news

Italy will face their toughest test in Group B of Euro 2024 when they battle it out with hopefuls Spain. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

The Azzurri got off to a fairly positive start at the European Championship in Germany, picking up a 2-1 win over a spirited Albania in their opening match, with goals coming from Alessandro Bastoni and Nicolo Barella.

Spain cruised to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their opening match at the tournament and will be hungry to top Group B, adding extra pressure to their clash with Italy. La Roja have no Serie A representatives in their squad.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Italy: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Italy: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Italy: Confirmed teams

Below are Spain and Italy’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Alejandro Remiro (Real Sociedad), Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Club)

Midfielders: Álex Baena (Villarreal), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Fabián Ruiz (Paris), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Forwards: Joselu (Real Madrid), Fermín López (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ayoze Pérez (Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Italy squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Raoul Bellanova (Torino), Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino), Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Gianluca Mancini (Roma)

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella (Inter), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Nicolò Fagioli (Juventus), Davide Frattesi (Inter), Jorginho (Arsenal), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)

Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Michael Folorunsho (Hellas Verona), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Genoa), Gianluca Scamacca (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)