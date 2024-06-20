Euro 2024: Spain vs Italy – probable line-ups and where to watch

Italy are ready to battle it out with Spain in their second group stage match of Euro 2024, a match that could prove decisive in Group B.

The clash between la Roja and the Azzurri kicks off at 20.00 UK time at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on June 20th.

Italy worked hard to pick up an important 2-1 victory over Albania in their opening game of the tournament in Germany, coming back from behind to snatch all three points in a key match, helping resolve some concerns from supporters.

Spain also got off to a strong start at the European Championship, flying to a 3-0 win over a lacklustre Croatia to put one foot in the Round of 16 of the tournament, looking dynamic and unpredictable under the guidance of Luis de la Fuente.

The Azzurri are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup for the Group B clash, having a fully fit squad. Spain can also count on all their players, although there are some minor concerns surrounding Alvaro Morata and Rodri.

Spain vs Italy – probable starting line-ups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Fabián Ruiz, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Morata, Nico Williams.

Italy (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Frattesi, Pellegrini; Scamacca.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Italy: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

The match will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX in the United Kingdom, and on Fox Sports and Furbo in the United States. Australian fans can follow the action live on Optus Sport.