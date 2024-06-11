Euro 2024: Spain vs Croatia: Tickets, TV channel and team news

As part of Italy’s group, Spain open their Euro 2024 campaign on Saturday, June 14 against a Croatia side packed with past and current Serie A talent. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Spain are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Germany this summer, but are in an extremely tough group along with reigning Champions of Europe Italy, the talented Croatia and potential surprise outfit Albania. Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Joselu represent Champions League winners Real Madrid, while Pedri and Yamine Lamal are exciting new prospects. Rodri is also fresh from another Premier League triumph at Manchester City.

Croatia always churn out new stars despite having a relatively small population compared to many other EURO 2024 competitors. The squad is full of faces familiar to Serie A, including Mario Pasalic of Atalanta, Torino‘s Nikola Vlasic, ex-Inter players Ivan Perisic, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic. They beat Portugal in a pre-tournament friendly and are not to be underestimated.

This opener kicks off at 17.00 UK time, just hours before Italy take on Albania.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Croatia: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Croatia: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Euro 2024 – Spain vs Croatia: Confirmed teams

Below are Spain and Croatia’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Alejandro Remiro (Real Sociedad), Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Alejandro Grimaldo (Leverkusen), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Nacho (Real Madrid), Daniel Vivian (Athletic Club)

Midfielders: Álex Baena (Villarreal), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Rodri (Manchester City), Fabián Ruiz (Paris), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Forwards: Joselu (Real Madrid), Fermín López (Barcelona), Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid), Jesús Navas (Sevilla), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ayoze Pérez (Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Ivica Ivušić (Pafos), Nediljko Labrović (Rijeka), Dominik Livaković (Fenerbahçe)

Defenders: Martin Erlić (Sassuolo), Joško Gvardiol (Manchester City), Josip Juranović (Union Berlin), Marin Pongračić (Lecce), Borna Sosa (Ajax), Josip Stanišić (Leverkusen), Josip Šutalo (Ajax), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens)

Midfielders: Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb), Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr), Mateo Kovačić (Manchester City), Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg), Luka Modrić (Real Madrid), Mario Pašalić (Atalanta), Luka Sučić (Salzburg), Nikola Vlašić (Torino)

Forwards: Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Luka Ivanušec (Feyenoord), Andrej Kramarić (Hoffenheim), Marco Pašalić (Rijeka), Ivan Perišić (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb), Marko Pjaca (Rijeka)