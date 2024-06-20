EURO 2024 | Spain and Italy name their starting XIs for an intense clash

We have the confirmed line-ups for Spain and Italy as both sides enter into one of the much-anticipated contests of this Euros.

Luis De la Fuente has made one change in the starting eleven from Spain’s last match against Croatia. Nacho has been dropped from the defence due to a muscular knock. Aymeric Laporte was passed fit ahead of the match and will start tonight.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, manager Luciano Spalletti has named an unchanged starting line-up. Gianluca Scamacca keeps his place as Mateo Retegui starts from the bench. Riccardo Calafiori is called to start after an excellent showing against Albania. The Italy defence will hope to keep their strength together and avoid making mistakes as Spain could capitalise on them swiftly.

Spain and Italy were off to a flying start after winning their respective tournament openers. Tied at three points, they will hope to get on above their opponents tonight to qualify for the knockouts.

Starting XIs

Spain (4-3-3): Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Williams, Morata, Yamal.

Italy (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori, Dimarco; Frattesi, Jorginho, Barella; Chiesa, Scamacca, Pellegrini.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN