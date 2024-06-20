EURO 2024 | Spain 1-0 Italy: Donnarumma ensures only narrow defeat

Italy’s game plan failed in a defeat to dominant Spain, decided by an unlucky Riccardo Calafiori own goal, but a point with Croatia would be enough to go through in second place.

Both sides won their opening fixtures and fielded almost unchanged starting line-ups, as with Albania and Croatia drawing 2-2, whoever won this game would be guaranteed qualification for the Round of 16 on top of Group B. Aymeric Laporte stepped in despite not being fully fit, as Nacho had a muscular issue, while Marc Cucurella was again chosen ahead of Alex Grimaldo.

Gigio Donnarumma had to make a big save after 90 seconds, fingertipping the free Pedri header over after Nico Williams stood up the cross.

What a stop from Gianluigi Donnarumma 🧤 Pedri will feel he should have buried an early chance for Spain 🇪🇸#Euro2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/X9PWZTmjrr — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

Nico Williams also nodded wide of the far post on Alvaro Morata’s cross, while Donnarumma used his legs to deny Morata from close range following the Lamine Yamal slalom.

Donnarumma also managed to get a glove to the Fabian Ruiz scorcher from distance, even with a deflection along the way.

Donnarumma is creating himself a highlights reel tonight 👏 Another fine stop to deny Fabian Ruiz#Euro2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/BPUC23tdPX — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

Bryan Cristante came on for the restart and within 20 seconds was booked for scything down Rodri, but Pedri let Italy off the hook by firing wide from 12 yards on the Marc Cucurella pull-back from the by-line.

Luciano Spalletti’s attempts to help the wide men with Cristante and Andrea Cambiaso on for the second half failed to change the fundamental domination of Spain.

The deadlock was finally broken with some bad luck, as Donnarumma got a glove to Morata’s glancing header from the Nico Williams cross, but it ricocheted in off the knee of Riccardo Calafiori. It was only the second Italian own goal between the Euros and World Cup after Cristian Zaccardo in 2006.

Spain haven't been able to do it themselves, but Riccardo Calafiori puts it into his own net 🙃 Spain take a deserved lead 🇪🇸🇮🇹#Euro2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/mbtIKxGlUQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

Donnarumma palmed a long-range Morata screamer over and on the resulting corner, Andrea Cambiaso had to perform a goal-line clearance on the combined Calafiori-Pedro header.

Lamine Yamal’s curler was inches away from the far top corner, but Italy finally created a chance when Mateo Retegui failed to connect with a Cristante ball flashed across the face of goal.

Nico Williams was sensational and saw his curler smack the crossbar at the far top corner, again with Donnarumma almost getting a fingertip to it.

Italy only really started to string some passes together in the final minutes, when Spain were protecting their lead and had removed Nico Williams.

Even then, Di Lorenzo continued to struggle with Ayoze Perez, forcing Donnarumma into two saves at the near post.

Spain 1-0 Italy

Calafiori og 55 (S)

