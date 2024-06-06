Euro 2024: Southgate addresses Grealish, Maguire, and Maddison squad snubs

Gareth Southgate explained why he had omitted Jack Grealish and James Maddison from England's Euro 2024 squad after the official announcement was made on Thursday, 6 June.

Harry Maguire, who has been injured, will also miss out on the tournament.

Asked why the duo missed out, Southgate replied: “All of the players took the news really respectfully.

“The fact is, we have got some players who have been playing extremely well all season in the league and we just feel other players have had stronger seasons, particularly in the past six months or so.”

England will play Iceland at Wembley on Friday in their last warm-up before flying out next week.