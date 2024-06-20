Euro 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia – official line-ups and updates

Euro 2024: Slovenia vs Serbia – official line-ups and updates

The second round of action in Group C of Euro 2024 sees a plucky Slovenia take on dark horses Serbia in Munich.

The action kicks off at 14.00 UK time at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. Fellow group C competitors England and Denmark will be keeping a close eye on proceedings.

Serbia disappointed in their opening match of Euro 2024, falling to England in a tough 1-0 loss on Sunday.

Slovenia proved a surprise in their first match of the tournament, holding Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark to a 1-1 draw, picking up a hard-earnt point.

The loser of this match will likely go home at the conclusion of the European Championship group stages.

England face Denmark later today at 17.00 UK time at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

The Serbia squad contains a number of familiar faces to Serie A fans including Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Ivan Ilic, Lazar Samardzic, Luka Jovic, Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic.

Recognisable figures in the Slovenia squad include Jaka Bijol, former Atalanta man Josip Ilicic, Sandi Lovric and Jan Mlakar.

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Serbia (3-4-1-2): Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic; Pavlovic; A. Zivkovic, Ilic, Lukic, Mladenovic; Tadic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.