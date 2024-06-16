EURO 2024: Slovenia vs Denmark – confirmed line-ups and live updates

Slovenia and Denmark meet at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in the opening match of Group C which also includes England and Serbia.

It kicks off at 18:00 CET.

There are just a couple of Serie A players in the starting line-ups as Slovenia rely on Udinese‘s Jaka Bijol, while Denmark look to Bologna‘s Victor Kristiansen, who is expected to return to Leicester City after a one-year loan at the Dall’Ara.

Others played in Italy’s top flight, like Morten Hjulmand, a former Lecce midfielder, Christian Eriksen, an ex-Inter star, and Rasmus Højlund, a former Atalanta striker.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Serie A and the same is true of Benjamin Sesko even if the latter has recently signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig.

Slovenia vs Denmark – confirmed line-ups

Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.

Denmark (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christiansen; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Kristiansen; Wind, Hojlund.

Slovenia vs Denmark – live updates