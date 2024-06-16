EURO 2024: Slovenia vs Denmark – confirmed line-ups and live updates
Slovenia and Denmark meet at the MHPArena in Stuttgart in the opening match of Group C which also includes England and Serbia.
It kicks off at 18:00 CET.
There are just a couple of Serie A players in the starting line-ups as Slovenia rely on Udinese‘s Jaka Bijol, while Denmark look to Bologna‘s Victor Kristiansen, who is expected to return to Leicester City after a one-year loan at the Dall’Ara.
Others played in Italy’s top flight, like Morten Hjulmand, a former Lecce midfielder, Christian Eriksen, an ex-Inter star, and Rasmus Højlund, a former Atalanta striker.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Serie A and the same is true of Benjamin Sesko even if the latter has recently signed a contract extension with RB Leipzig.
Slovenia vs Denmark – confirmed line-ups
Slovenia (4-4-2): Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sporar, Sesko.
Denmark (3-5-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestergaard, Christiansen; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Kristiansen; Wind, Hojlund.
Slovenia vs Denmark – live updates