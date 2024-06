EURO 2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine – official line-ups and updates

EURO 2024: Slovakia vs Ukraine – official line-ups and updates

Slovakia and Ukraine meet in a key match of EURO 2024 Group E in Düsseldorf.

It kicks off at 15:00 CET (13:00 GMT) at the Merkur Spiel Arena today, Friday, June 21, 2024.

Francesco Calzona’s Slovakia surprisingly beat Belgium on their debut, but Ukraine’s 3-0 loss to Romania was probably as unexpected as the Slovakians’ victory.

Napoli‘s Stan Lobotka was the MOTM against Belgium in the previous round and is expected to start again today.

Slovakia: coming up

Ukraine: Trubin, Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Zinchenko; Shaparenko, Brazhko; Yarmolenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Dovbyk.

Post navigation

Tottenham’s Hojbjerg emerges as interesting candidate for Milan