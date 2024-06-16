EURO 2024: Serbia vs England – confirmed line-ups and live updates

Serbia and England make their EURO 2024 debut in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday after a tense day that saw fans from the two countries clash in Germany.

It kicks off at 21:00 CET (19:00 GMT) at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, the same venue as Italy-Spain next week.

There are no Serie A representatives among the Three Lions, but Serbia do have a few familiar faces to Italian football fans, such as Nikola Milenkovic and Dusan Vlahovic.

EURO 2024: Serbia vs England – confirmed line-ups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden.

Serbia (3-5-2): Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Lukic, Kostic; Vlahovic, Mitrovic.

EURO 2024: Serbia vs England -live updates

Post navigation

What Italy stars Chiesa and Scamacca have in common, according to Spalletti