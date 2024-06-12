Euro 2024: Serbia vs England: Tickets, TV channel and team news

One of the Euro 2024 favourites England kick off their tournament in Germany on Sunday, June 15 against dark horses Serbia. Here’s all you need to know about tickets for the game, where to watch it on TV and streaming, and the confirmed teams.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

England have been highly tipped for success at the upcoming European Championship, boasting a number of top stars like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka in their squad. Gareth Southgate took the team to the final at Euro 2020, where they lost to Italy in the final on penalties.

Serbia have a handful of Serie A representatives in their squad entering the tournament, including Torino’s Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, Torino’s Ivan Ilic, Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic, Juventus’ Filip Kostic, Milan’s Luka Jovic and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.

Euro 2024 – Serbia vs England: Where to buy Euro 2024 tickets

Buying tickets for the group stage of Euro 2024 is no longer possible as ticket sales are now closed, but you can register to the UEFA ticketing portal to see if any entrance will be made available before kick-off.

Things change when the knockout stages kick-off, and further information about ticket availability and the relevant venues will be available on the official UEFA Euro 2024 website.

However, if you are in Germany for the group stage of the tournament and are interested in attending a match, Live Football Tickets have some tickets available for a number of matches at Euro 2024.

With a number of ticket scammers surrounding the tournament, Live Football Tickets offers a variety of seating options where you can buy tickets with confidence thanks to their 150% money-back guarantee, which is probably the best offer in the market.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – Serbia vs England: TV Channel and where to watch in streaming

Fans in the US can get the most out of the UEFA Euro 2024 by subscribing to fuboTV or ViX+. Both services offer extensive live coverage of 51 matches, with ViX+ being the most affordable at $4.99 per month for the ad-supported version. Hulu with Live TV is another option, providing access to 46 matches with a free 3-day trial and then $76.99 monthly.

English-speaking countries like the UK have free options such as BBC iPlayer and ITVX, each covering 26 matches.

Buy Tickets to Euro 2024

Euro 2024 – Serbia vs England: Confirmed teams

Below are Serbia and England’s confirmed squads for Euro 2024.

More detailed information about the latest team news will be available on the eve of the game.

Serbia squad

Goalkeepers: Vanja Milinković-Savić (Torino), Đorđe Petrović (Chelsea), Predrag Rajković (Mallorca)

Defenders: Srđan Babić (Spartak Moskva), Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina), Filip Mladenović (Panathinaikos), Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg), Uroš Spajić (Crvena zvezda), Nemanja Stojić (TSC), Miloš Veljković (Werder Bremen)

Midfielders: Veljko Birmančević (Sparta Praha), Mijat Gaćinović (AEK Athens), Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Ivan Ilić (Torino), Saša Lukić (Fulham), Nemanja Maksimović (Getafe), Srdjan Mijailović (Crvena zvezda), Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al-Hilal), Lazar Samardžić (Udinese)

Forwards: Luka Jović (Milan), Filip Kostić (Juventus), Aleksandar Mitrović (Al-Hilal), Petar Ratkov (Salzburg), Dušan Tadić (Fenerbahçe), Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Andrija Živković (PAOK)

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern München), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)